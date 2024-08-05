Corrupt officials should be investigated – Otafiire

The Minister for Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, has called for investigations into any government officials involved in corruption and unfair practices in their duties.

“Corruption is a serious issue. All of us in leadership, including myself, should be investigated if accused. I have heard accusations about me taking government land. Njeru land administration is scientific; it’s not wishful thinking. If you want to accuse Otafiire, go and investigate and come back with facts. If you don’t know anything, just shut up,” he said.

Mr Otafiire made these remarks while officiating at the UPEACE graduation ceremony for eight PhD graduates in Peace, Governance, and Development, as well as the third cohort of 32 senior police and Uganda Prisons officers graduating with master's degrees in Peace, Governance, and Security at the Police Senior Command and Staff College in Bwebajja on Friday.

“If you’re in leadership and are accused of corruption, allow yourself to be investigated and exonerated. If someone accuses you of taking their camera, let’s examine the situation. Did I take the camera or did someone else? If I took it, I should be held responsible; if I didn’t, I should be cleared. Don’t accuse me without evidence,” he stated.

Mr Otafiire continued, “I have heard about this Njeru issue, which has been in the public domain for over eight years. Is it a PhD programme? Why don’t you go and investigate? Land management is a science; it’s not witchcraft. There are cadastre maps and records. Go examine the records, and then you can talk.”

He advised the graduates to resist temptations to engage in unfair and corrupt practices while performing their duties.

Inspector General of Police Abas Byakagaba emphasised that the police force has adopted a decisive strategy to ensure all officers undergo regular training, which will empower them with new skills and knowledge for fighting crime and advancing their careers.

“The Uganda police is cognizant of this rapidly growing crime trend and the challenges technological development and world global village brings along. The force has been able to acquire a wide range of force multipliers that have significantly contributed to supporting reduction in crime in the country as indicated in the recently released crime report 2023/2024,” he said.

Dr Mohamed Osman Mohamoud, the regional representative for the United Nations University for Peace (UPEACE), stated that the role of police officers extends beyond maintaining law and order. They are frontline responders, defenders of human rights, and key players in peacekeeping and human development in today’s rapidly evolving world.