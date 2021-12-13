Corruption and Uganda’s rising public debt: Why the taxpayer should care  

According to the IGG, Uganda loses approximately Shs10 trillion to corruption every year and the lost funds include money generated from loans.

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

What you need to know:

  • According to the Bank of Uganda, over the last two years alone (2019-2021), Uganda’s debt increased by 49.5 per cent from Shs47.1trillion in August 2019 to Shs70.4trillion in June 2021.
  • Irrespective of the fact that Uganda ratified the UN Convention against Corruption and established a robust legal, institutional, policy, managerial framework to fight the vice, economic activists say they remain deeply concerned that the incidence and levels of corruption in Uganda have continued to escalate.

Uganda’s growing debt burden and the pace at which the debt is accumulating have now become a matter of concern to some of the stakeholders monitoring public debt levels.
According to the Bank of Uganda, over the last two years alone (2019-2021), Uganda’s debt increased by 49.5 per cent from Shs47.1trillion in August 2019 to Shs70.4trillion in June 2021.
As a result, the Uganda Debt Network, Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda, Action Aid International Uganda and Transparency International Uganda have noted that they are deeply concerned with the state of affairs, describing it as dangerous path to tread.
One of the main worries, according to the civil society organisations monitoring the public debt situation pertains to the low return on investment resulting from the borrowed resources. 

