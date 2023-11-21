Corruption, land acquisition challenges crippling NRM manifesto implementation – Babalanda

The Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda has revealed that corruption and land acquisition challenges have crippled the National Resistance Movement (NRM) manifesto implementation.

Ms Babalanda explained that the two challenges delay government projects, urging that if addressed, NRM will be able to fulfil its pledges and offer services to all the people in time.

The minister explained that three years into office, the NRM government has implemented only 36 per cent of their manifesto and that the remaining 64 per cent still requires a lot of effort to be fully implemented.

“This financial year 2023-2024 is the third year in the political term of the implementation of the manifesto 2021-2026. From our analysis of the performance of the past two years, it indicated that 64 per cent still require a lot of effort to be fully implemented,” Ms Babalanda said

She made the revelation while officiating at the opening of a one-week retreat for district leaders from the West Nile sub-region at National Leadership Institute (NALI) Kyankwanzi on Monday.

“Local government leaders play a big role as frontline service delivery drivers. Our expectation is that you ensure the provision of quality education, health care and water and energy while emphasizing proper and sustainable use of the resources availed,” Ms Babalanda noted.

Mr Willis Bashaasha, the Director Manifesto Implementation Unit in the office of the president said that the aim of the retreat is to assess and evaluate the progress of the NRM manifesto implementation.

Mr Bashaasha also stated that many administrative units that are being created are hindering the implementation of their manifesto saying that they distort planning and budgets.