Corruption limiting implementation of SDGs - CSOs

The Civil Society Organisations (CSO) under the Uganda National Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Forum has expressed concern that Uganda may fail to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) due to rampant corruption.

Speaking during the NGO forum dialogue on SDGs with the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala on June 4, Benson Ekwe Ocen, Director of the Public Affairs Center of Uganda, noted that despite some progress, corruption has infiltrated key institutions like parliament, which is critical to achieving SDGs.

"Parliament is the epicenter of corruption, and if the president calls it a scene of crime, where else can we turn?" Ekwe asked. He emphasized that achieving SDGs requires strong institutions, peace, and inclusiveness, which are compromised by corruption.

Ekwe also stressed that the government must respect its own policies and apply them uniformly, rather than selectively enforcing laws based on foreign or local interests. "Selective application of the law will never help us realize the SDGs," he said.

The NGO forum dialogue aimed to discuss SDG progress ahead of the High-Level Political Forum in New York. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja will present Uganda's report on SDG progress, highlighting achievements, challenges, and best practices.

During the 3rd SDGs conference in Munyonyo last month, Ms Nabbanja said that the report will highlight the progress, share best practices, and outline the challenges the country is facing.

She also noted that Uganda will also have an opportunity to learn from the global community and reinforce its strategies for achieving the SDGs as some of the ideas generated from this conference will add to the SDGs Journey Uganda will tell globally.

Pascal Byarugaba, Program Management Specialist at the National SDG Secretariat Office of the Prime Minister, acknowledged steady progress in attaining SDGs but emphasized that implementation is a collective responsibility. He cited programs like the Parish Development Model and Youth Livelihood program as efforts to address socioeconomic transformation.