CoRSU adopts 3D technology for bone deformities treatment

The head of rehabilitation services at CoRSU Rehabilitation Hospital, Ms Gloria Ndekezi Chimpaye, says the use of 3D technology to create devices for correcting deformities of the feet and hands, as well as artificial legs, will greatly improve treatment and rehabilitation for patients needing assistive mobility devices across the country.

“We've been using labour intensive methods where someone has to use a lot of materials, bandages, powders to fashion something that comes out now as an artificial device”.

She added “With 3D technology we take scans of this patient's body, maybe a leg or a foot or a stump that has remained post amputation and you now take it to the orthopedic technologist who models the device using a computer software and then it is just printed out” she said.

Ms Ndekezi made the remarks during the exhibition of the 3D works in prosthetics and orthotic devices for vulnerable children with disabilities that have been undertaken at the hospital over the past 18 months.

Ms Ndekezi said they have halved the production time down by 100 percent since the 3D process takes a single day compared to the conventional methods in the past which would take up to a fortnight.

“If you're using the conventional rudimentary method, it takes about two to three weeks to complete the entire process of making an artificial leg but when you use this 3D technology, scanning and measurements take only about 20 to 30 minutes and then modelling within the software might take one hour to two hours depending on the body part and how complex the socket is, then you just leave the printer to do its job”.

Ndekezi said it is now possible for medical personnel to scan clients from anywhere across the country and share them with the team at Corsu to print the required assistive device.

The Chief Executive Officer CoRSU Mr Robert Ochai said the 3D printing of devices has several advantages over the traditional way of making prosthetic devices.

The Commissioner for community health services at the Ministry of health Dr. George Upenthyo said the adoption of 3D technology will impact the lives of people who would have failed to get mobility if they didn’t invest in trying to make prosthetics which traditionally would longer time.

The Christian Blind Mission (CBM) country director Ms Jackie Kwesigwa said the use of 3D technology is set to provide inclusive rehabilitation services to people.

“We have already seen over 300 patients benefit from this high quality customized authentic devices ranging from the insoles, the AFOs to SMOs and the braces. These numbers are not just numbers, they're more than statistics, they represent children walking to school again, adults who are regaining their independence” she said.



