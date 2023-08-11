Cosase summons lawyer Kiconco over Naads money

Members of Parliament on the committee on Commission Statutory Authorities and State Enterprise (Cosase) have issued summons to Mr Patrick Kiconco, a lawyer working for the Pathway Advocates, to answer to allegations that he misappropriated Shs39 billion.





According to information before Cosase, Mr Kiconco is said to have received Shs39 billion on before of his law firm that had been positioned to pay off tea farmers who had registered losses after the National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads) declined to buy off their seedlings contrary to prior agreement.





This is one of the matters being probed as the committee looks into the queries raised against the Naads in the Auditor General Report for Financial Year 2022/2023.





The summons issued by the Cosase Vice chairperson, Ms Lucy Akello, came after Mr Kiconco failed to heed the committee invitation that he was supposed to honour on Thursday.





Mr Kiconco thereafter communicated to Parliament that he could not attend committee sessions because he had to attend a court session at the Buganda Road Court, something the committee asked police to ascertain.





"We have sent a team to court and indeed they found him making a presentation. We have asked our CID team to take all the evidence so that it is brought here,” Ms Akello said, emphasising that Mr Kiconco will be required on Tuesday without fail.





As he appears before Parliament on Tuesday next week, Mr Kiconco is instructed to furnish the committee with a detailed list of beneficiaries of Shs39 billion dished out by Naads. He is also required to present copies of bank statements to substantiate the submissions about the transfers of the said monies.





Additionally, the committee requires that full lists of names and National Identification Number (NIN) of beneficiaries, clear amounts wired to each of the beneficiaries as well as the details of the regions from which the beneficiaries originate.



