Cost of pit-latrines on islands going through the roof - locals

A 2019 district survey revealed that four out of the 64 inhabited islands in Kalangala District have no lavatory facilities. The compliant islands, according to the survey, include Bugala, Bukasa, Buyovu, and Serinya, where residents own both public and private pit latrines. On the other 60 islands, residents dispose of human waste anywhere in the surrounding bushes and other established places locally known as “Twatwa” where human waste is later discharged into the lake by rain. Susan Nakitto, 34 is a mother of three and a resident of Buwunge landing site, Bufumira Sub-county, Kalangala District.

Ever since Nakitto relocated to Buwunge from Bubeke-Lwaazi landing site a year ago, her children have been in and out of the hospital because of diarrheal-related diseases. “ Every time I visit the health centre, I spend a lot of money, but even when they get better, a few days later, they again complain of stomach pain, I am now puzzled and don’t know what to do next,” she says. Moving around Nakitto’s compound I noticed that human faeces are scattered everywhere, an indication that the family practices open defecation. The situation is no different in other households at the landing site.

According to Mr Richard Ssebuliba, the chairperson of Buwunge landing site, which has over 300 residents, and the Lwamayuba landing site, located in Bufumira Sub-county, both have spent 10 years practicing open defecation. He says residents previously contributed some money and constructed a wooden public pit latrine, but when it was destroyed by termites, they resorted to using nearby forests. “When the old wooden toilet got destroyed, each household was tasked to contribute Shs5,000 to have a durable pit latrine, but what we managed to collect wasn’t enough for the project and residents currently say they don’t have the money," he explains "Everyone that attempts to dig a pit latrine of their own, stop along the way complaining that they don’t have the money. We approached the district leadership for help, but we received no assistance," says Mr Ssebuliba. At Lwamayuba landing site, Mr Vincent Nsiro, the area chairperson, explains that their only wooden pit-latrine filled up, and attempts to dig a new one have failed because of the area’s rocky terrain. Mr Godfrey Adubi, the Kalangala District health inspector says the two landing sites are potential grounds for disease outbreaks. “During the rainy season human waste slopes into the lake, contaminating the only source of water that these landing sites have.

The outcome would be an outbreak of diseases like typhoid, diarrheal, and cholera,” he says Mr Adubi says open defecation cuts across landing sites in Kalangala because many islanders believe that using pit-latrines is a bad omen. This publication has learnt that a section of Kalangala’s population uses polythene bags to ease themselves which are later thrown in the lake and waste dumping areas. Mr Robert Munaaba, the chairperson for Bufumira Sub-county, says construction of pit-latrines has proved to be expensive and local councils cannot afford such projects. “The nature of the soil ,and in some areas it is rocky, makes the construction of permanent structures in Kalangala expensive. We can only rely on the district,” he says A single five-stance VIP latrine, according to Mr Munaaba costs over Shs50m. Mr Rajab Semakula, the Kalangala District chairperson says construction of new pit latrines by the district was halted after realising that locals lacked ownership of such projects in their areas. “We have also lobbied funds from the government to construct more four toilets at two landing sites that were densely populated but had one toilet. We still need more funds to see that the population matches the toilet coverage,” he says.

Poor sanitation

A World Bank Water Sanitation programme report released in 2012 indicates that poor sanitation costs the country at least Shs389 billion annually or 1.1 percent of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It manifests in open defecation and the World Bank says eliminating the practice would necessitate construction of not less than 650,000 pit latrines. It pointed out that open defecation alone costs Uganda $41 million (about Shs100.4b).