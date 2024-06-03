CoU finally pays off Church House debt

The pilgrims attending the Martyrs Day celebrations at the Anglican site in Namugongo today today are set to be presented with special news of the full payment of the debt for Church House.

The Church of Uganda (CoU) was on the verge of losing the 16-storey commercial building on Plot 34, Kampala Road, to Equity Bank over failure to fully pay off the debt, which was acquired nearly 14 years ago.

ALSO READ: Love gifts and the Janani Luwum Church House

However, Monitor has learnt that the church under the leadership of Archbishop Samuel Kaziimba has been able to clear the entire debt, and the bank is expected to present them with a certificate of debt completion today.

This means that unlike previous Martyrs’ Day celebrations, this year’s event will be marked without the church leadership lamenting about the Church House debt.

In an interview, Church of Uganda provincial spokesperson Adams Sadiiki said the pilgrims at Namugongo will be informed of the development, which he described as good news.

“A lot of excitement is expected this year because stories of Church House debt being taken over by the bank will not be heard anywhere,” Mr Sadiiki said.

“Pilgrims will be notified that the church is now debt-free and that all churches investing their money in it will soon start receiving dividends,” he added.

He said they would not have raised the remaining balance of about Shs16 billion had it not been for the fundraising drive, which brought all Christians, well-wishers, government and private companies on board.

“The Church House has been the priority of the Church of Uganda and it is one of the ways we shall be able to attain a self-sustainability agenda,” Mr Sadik said.

ALSO READ: Church of Uganda sold assets to build Church House in city

CoU under then Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi in 2010 borrowed $17 million (about Shs40 billion) from Equity Bank for the construction of Church House.

About the debt

The Church contributed 30 percent towards the construction while Equity Bank contributed 70 percent.

The Church House was completed in 2018 and handed over tothe Church of Uganda, which was under the leadership of Archbishop Stanley Ntagali.

However, it emerged that Equity Bank was threatening to take over the building after the Church failed to raise the money it had borrowed for the project.

In 2021, Archbishop Kaziimba launched a fundraising driveto save the building. The drive targeted all Anglicans from 37 dioceses across the country.

Mr Sadiiki said the fundraising drive has done a tremendous job in saving Church House.

When contacted yesterday, the spokesperson of Equity Bank, Ms Barbara Among, said further information regarding the project will be relayed during the Martyrs’ Day celebrations today.