Council asks contractor to speed up roadworks

Mbale City Council officials have tasked Dott Services, a company contracted to rehabilitate roads funded by World Bank under the Uganda Support to Municipality Infrastructure Development project, to speed up roadworks.

The company was contracted to construct Naboa Road and Cathedral Avenue under Phase II at a cost of Shs16 billion.

The roads were supposed to be completed in February but requested for extension of three months, which is due May 24.

The council also awarded the same company more roads under cluster III at a cost of Shs24 billion. The roads include Nkokonjeru Terrace, North Road, Manafwa Road, Market Lane and, Central Road, and the completion date is August 17.

Daily Monitor has learnt that the company may request for another extension to complete the works for cluster III, which have reportedly been slowed down due to scarcity of construction materials.

But Mr Kenneth Khatuli, the deputy town clerk, said there is no room for further extensions since they want to get the city back in order.

“The remaining works should be finished in the extended time without the need for further extensions,” he said at the weekend.

Mr Kenbart Kaganzi, the contract manager of Dott Services Ltd, said only 7 percent of the work under phase II is remaining.

“We are at approximately 93 percent progress and the remaining work is for road lighting and landscaping. We are supposed to have grass and trees along the roads,” he said. He said the roads will have a lifespan of more than 20 years.

Mr Cassimu Namugali, the city mayor, said they are happy with the current progress reports of the roads.

“The time extension should be utilised by the contractor to finish the roads without any further delays, which would attract public outcry,” he said.

Ms Rodah Nayiri, the environmental officer, cautioned the contractor against shoddy works. “We have so far spotted a number of minor issues and alerted the contractor to handle and work upon them before handing over the road,” she said.

Ms Nayiri also reminded the contractors to complete repairs on Mugisu hill and Nabuyonga to avoid continued deterioration on the already damaged sections.

The company has also been contracted by Uganda National Roads Authority to tarmac other roads, including Masaba–Bunghokho, which leads to the presidential lodge in Senior Quarters as fulfillment of President Museveni’s pledge.

The roads that were upgraded in the first phase include Republic Street, Pallisa, Nabuyonga Rise and Mugisu Hill.