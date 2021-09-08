Council of faithful asks govt to give Lwanga State funeral

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

The Inter-religious Council of Uganda has asked the government to accord the late Archbishop of the Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga, a State burial.

The clerics of different faiths led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, yesterday made a reminder call of how President Museveni promised that government shall always accord State burials to all top religious leaders.

“I, therefore, appeal to the government and State House to respect the promise made by the President and give the late Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga a State sendoff ceremony,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

The head of the Anglican Church made the remarks when he led a delegation from Inter-religious Council to pay their last respects to Lwanga at Namugoona Orthodox Church.

“I want to combine efforts with my colleagues to bring you condolences from Inter-religious Council of Uganda for the loss of our comrade, Metropolitan Lwanga. He is one of those who brought peace and harmony within the Christian faith. We have really lost a good friend,” Archbishop Kaziimba added.

The President made the promise during the burial of the late Catholic Archbishop of Kampala Diocese, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, earlier this year at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Archbishop Kaziimba was in company of Vicar General Kasibanti Charles of the Catholic Church, Rev Matte Daniel of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and second deputy Mufti Waiswa Muhammad Ali.

When this newspaper contacted Ms Linda Nabusayi, the senior presidential press secretary, on whether the President’s promise would be fulfilled, she said she was not aware.

Burial arrangements

Mr Bbosa Kibuka, the chairperson- Board of Trustees at the Orthodox Church, said there would be special prayers for the fallen cleric tomorrow, which will be mainly attended by Ugandans living in Greece and neighboring countries.

“After prayers on Thursday evening, his body will be taken to the airport and flown to Uganda. We are expecting his body in the early hours of Friday if all goes well.” he said.

Lwanga, 76, died on Sunday evening in Athens, Greece.

