Tororo Municipal Council secures land for reconstruction of school

Tororo Municipal Council has officially secured 4.33 acres of land for the reconstruction of Morukatipe View Primary School, which was demolished to pave way for the Standard Gauge Railway project.

The land, located in Amagoro “A” in the North Eastern Division, was purchased from ten families at a cost of Shs 493 million, marking the end of a prolonged dispute between municipal authorities and parents over the school’s relocation site.

The initial relocation plan faced resistance from parents who argued that the proposed site was not conveniently located for learners and was in close proximity to two other schools—Amagoro and Elgon View Primary Schools. Despite technical guidance provided by the council’s staff, parents threatened to boycott the school if constructed at the earlier proposed location.

The standoff prompted intervention from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, which, after conducting inquiries in conjunction with the Uganda Police Force, advised the council to reconsider the proposed location in favor of one more acceptable to the community.

The controversy further escalated when the Tororo Municipality Education Officer, the school’s headteacher, and a councilor were arrested and charged over the alleged theft of Shs52m meant for demolition activities related to the school relocation. Authorities claimed the trio conspired with others still at large to misappropriate the funds.

Speaking at the land handover ceremony on Thursday, Tororo Mayor Kennedy Orono Nyapidi thanked the families for accepting to sell their land, describing it as a show of commitment to education. He apologized for the earlier tensions, attributing them to the technical team’s focus on learner safety.

"Where we may have erred, please forgive us. We were following procurement guidelines, and now here we are. Thank you for giving us the land," Mayor Nyapidi said.

He also called on the families to respect boundary lines and urged those who had not yet exhumed their relatives’ remains from the land to do so within a week, noting that compensation for exhumation had already been paid.

Town Clerk Moses Lorika confirmed that the contract for the school’s construction has been awarded to the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) Engineering Brigade and that the contractor would immediately take over the site now that the land is secured.

“Construction was pending only because we had not secured land. Now that this is done, the contractor will report on site immediately,” Lorika assured parents.

Municipal Education Officer Teddy Ajuma Makoola called the handover a "landmark moment," expressing relief that the council finally had a solution for the 700 displaced pupils who had been forced to attend distant schools since the demolition.

“This handover ceremony is a huge relief to me personally. I had no answers for the displaced pupils, many of whom have struggled to access schools far from their homes,” Makoola said.

The event also included the handover of a construction site for a five-stance pit latrine, which will be built by Muverex Enterprises Limited.

Local Council I Chairperson Okware Amadede praised the authorities for reconsidering their position and listening to the community. “The earlier proposed site would have locked out many children. Thank you for listening to the parents’ concerns,” he said.

With construction set to begin, the community now looks forward to the swift rebuilding of Morukatipe View Primary School and the return of its learners.



