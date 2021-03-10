Councillors go nine months without pay

By Simon Peter Emwamu More by this Author

The Soroti City town clerk is entangled in a war of words with area councillors over non-payment of their benefits for the last nine months.

Mr Moses Otimong, the town clerk, said there are no binding terms between Soroti City and the former Soroti municipal councillors.

“I received a circular from the Ministry of Local Government immediately we were granted a city status, authorising that the council be disbanded,” he said.

Mr Karl Peters Emukon, one of the councillors, said the decision to lock them out upon the granting of the city status was a shield by the accounting officer to execute sinister intentions on matters of city boundaries.

“You should also know that the office of the speaker was also disbanded,” Mr Emukon claimed.

He said the use of funds allocated to Soroti City, is not being monitored by councillors.

Mr Paul Omer, the Mayor for Soroti City said: “I am the political head of the town but this officer is doing things behind my back. I think the sooner we get rid of him the better.”

Ms Pamela Akello, the Madera ward councillor, said shoddy projects are ongoing in the town and they don’t know how the companies were awarded contracts. “We are not relenting, we need our pay and we need him to account for taxpayer’s money,” she said.

Mr Otimong claimed that immediately the city was granted and the circular sent, he had no mandate to pay the councillors.

But the Minister for Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, dismissed claims that the ministry wrote to the Soroti town clerk terminating the term of the councillors. “Let him show you the circular he is talking about. When the city was created, those areas were not carried out of the city, those councillors have a mandate for five years, whose term is ending in the next three months,” he said.

