Councilors storm Masaka City clerk’s office over unpaid allowances  

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

Outgoing councilors in Masaka City on Monday stormed the office of the city clerk over unpaid allowances.

The 102 councilors claim they are demanding allowance arrears for 10 months amounting to Shs4m each.

The councilors led by outgoing deputy Masaka City mayor, Ms Sarah Nakyanzi, said the city clerk had refused to pay their allowances yet government released the funds.

“We have unanimously resolved to demonstrate peacefully and close all the city council offences if the town clerk and his staff give a deaf ear to our issues,” she said.

Ms Nakyanzi said they were also considering suing Local Government Minister, Mr Raphael Magyezi and Masaka City council over failure to pay their allowances and emoluments.

According to Mr Robert Kamabugo, the outgoing councilor for Nyendo I Ward, the city clerk has for several months assured them that their payments are being processed but are yet to recive it.

Advertisement

“The minister prematurely dissolved our council and stopped us from representing our people who voted for us under the disguise of saving us from catching Covid-19 but that matter will be decided by court,” he said.

Mr Tom Luyombya, the secretary for finance Masaka City said suspension of council sittings has stifled service delivery in the city as councilors no longer carry out their oversight role.

“Councils in other municipalities which were elevated to cities continued to meet but it is only in Masaka where we were stopped because of Covid-19! Even parliamentarians and KCCA councilors are still convening,” he said.

Last week, Minister Magyezi said he had ordered all accounting officers in Local governments to process payments of outgoing councilors, mayors and district chairpersons without delay.

“I have already received petitions from district chairpersons complaining about chief administrative officers who have refused to process their payments, please urgently process payments of those people,” he said.

Masaka deputy city clerk, Mr Emmanuel Gakyalo asked the councilors to be patient and said their allowances would be proceeded before the end of this week.



