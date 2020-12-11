Counter terrorism officers to guard ballot papers

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

The Counter-Terrorism Police, an elite unit of the Force, will guard the stores where the ballot papers for next year’s General Election are being kept.

Justice Simon Byabakama, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), yesterday received the first batch of the ballots, which were later stored in a facility at Banda, Kyambogo.

Justice Byabakama said the representatives of the candidates are free to access the stores where the ballot papers are being stored.

“They are free to access the warehouse as long as they don’t interfere with the process,” he said yesterday.

EC received 10,108,400 ballot papers and 22,200 declaration forms that were printed from United Arab Emirates. Another nine million ballot papers are expected in the country next week.

Justice Byabakama said the consignment for the presidential ballot papers was too big to be transported on one plane.

Advertisement

The EC is printing around two million additional ballot papers to cater for spoilt votes during the voting process.

The EC spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya, said the unpacking of the pallets and serialising the ballot papers will be observed by the representatives of candidates to ensure transparency.

So far, only representatives of the Forum for Democratic Change and the National Resistance Movement have observed the arrival of the ballots. National Unity Platform led by Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has not sent a representative.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com