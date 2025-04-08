Counting learners kicks off in Kampala

The headcount of learners in schools kicked off in Kampala District yesterday. The decision to conduct a census for learners is meant to establish the actual number of registered students/pupils and address issues of ghost teachers and absenteeism. The exercise is being carried out by the Uganda National Bureau of Statistics (Ubos).

“…this is to inform you that the census census will commence on April 7, 2025, starting with the Greater Kampala Metropolitan area, and will subsequently be rolled out to the rest of the country at the beginning of the second term,” reads in part the April 2 Ministry of Education and Sports letter to KCCA authorities.









Adding: “During the exercise, an enumerator will interface with each learner in the school, for pre-primary to primary five, class teachers shall assist the learners during the interview, while learners in primary six and above will serve as the primary respondents.”

The exercise is governed by Section 3 of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics Act, CAP. 310, which vests the responsibility for coordinating, monitoring, and supervising the national statistical system on Ubos.

Respondents during the census exercise are expected to provide data on learner information such as name, date of birth, sex, class, nationality, learner identification number for learners registered on the EMIS as well as any special needs.

Mr Didacus Okoth, the spokesperson at Ubos, said the census exercise will be conducted throughout the country in all institutions of learning. “The census is for both private and government schools, primary, pre-primary, vocational, and higher institutions across the country. We’ve started with today (yesterday) in the greater Kampala Metropolitan Area as we roll to other parts,” Mr Okoth said.

The requirements

Learner information: Name, date of birth, sex, class, nationality, Learner Identification Number (LIN) for learners currently registered on the EMIS (generated from the download centre on the school EMIS portal), National Identification Number/Student Pass/Refugee ID) as well as any special needs of the learner.

Teaching staff information: Name, date of birth, sex, nationality, NIN/work permit/refugee ID (where applicable), subjects taught, TMIS number, highest teaching qualification, and highest level of education. Non-Teaching Staff Information: Name, Date of Birth, Sex, Nationality, Job

Title, NIN/Work Permit/Refugee ID (where applicable).

Institution's Identity: Name, EMIS Number, Operational Status, License Number, Registration Status.

Institution's Location: District, county, sub-county/division, parish/town board/ward, village/zone/cell, and GPS coordinates (where applicable).

Other details captured will be the institution's level and type, infrastructure, teaching and learning materials, water and sanitation and source of energy.

