Countries to be held accountable for climate change disruptions - ICJ

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has, in a landmark “advisory opinion,” stated that nations can be held legally accountable for their greenhouse-gas emissions. In a unanimous decision issued on 23 July, the 15 judges of the court concluded that the production and consumption of fossil fuels “may constitute an internationally wrongful act attributable to that state”. The court’s opinion largely rests on the application of existing international law, clarifying that climate “harms” can be clearly linked to major emitters and fossil-fuel producers.

“Failure of a state to take appropriate action to protect the climate system from GHG emissions, including through fossil fuel production, fossil fuel consumption, the granting of fossil fuel exploration licences or the provision of fossil fuel subsidies, may constitute an internationally wrongful act which is attributable to that state,” the ICJ advisory opinion read in part. The world’s highest court went on to state in its decision that recognising the “urgent and existential threat” currently facing the world, those harmed by human-caused climate change may be entitled to “reparations”.

Background

TThe successful advisory opinion of the highest court stemmed from a lawsuit filed by a group of Pacific island students and championed by the government of Vanuatu, which attracted record levels of input from several countries. Notable in the opinion is that limiting global warming to 1.5 °C should be considered the “primary temperature goal” for nations and, to achieve it, they are obliged to make “adequate contributions”. On the argument that it’s hard to invoke responsibility in the context of climate change given the wrongful conduct by a given country, the court held that, scientifically, it’s very possible to determine the wrongdoing by each state.

“The court observes that while climate change is caused by cumulative GHG emissions, it is scientifically possible to determine each state’s total contribution to global emissions, taking into account both historical and current emissions,” the ICJ held. Although the ICJ opinion is not binding for governments, it could have a significant influence as vulnerable groups and nations push for stronger climate action or seek compensation in courts of law.



