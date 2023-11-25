Couple arrested for burning six year old son

Police in Bukomansimbi District are holding a couple for allegedly burning their biological son.

The suspects are residents of Kyaziiza Village , Bukango Sub County in Bukomansimbi District.

It is alleged that the couple burnt the buttocks and fingers of the child using a hot machete picked from a furnace.The couple reportedly did this to ‘punish’ the boy for stealing sauce.

The boy had started rotting by the time residents realized that he was burnt.

According to Mr Joseph Kafeero, the grandfather of the victim, his daughter ran to him seeking for help after learning that the minor had puss oozing out of his buttocks.

Mr Joseph Luwaga, a resident of Kyaziiza said, after learning about the worrying condition of the minor, they informed police which intervened and arrested the couple.

“Given the condition of the boy ,it is evident that the couple was not giving food to the minor .He is now malnourished and we are doing our better to save his life ,” Mr Bernard Kiiba, a clinical officer at Mukama Afaayo Medical Clinic, where the survivor is receiving treatment, said.

He said the survivor will be transferred to Masaka Regional Referral hospital after police investigations, to receive further treatment.

The survivor whom Monitor found in a clinic accused his father of burning him.

Asked about why they burnt their son, the couple accused each other of torturing the boy.

According to the survivor’s mother, her husband has on several occasions been beating up their son and cautioned her not to intervene.

“He[husband ] would beat him to near death and whenever I tried to intervene , he could also beat me ,that is why I stopped intervening ,” The victim’s mother said. However, the father denied the accusations and said it was his wife who refused to give food to their son.

Bukomansimbi Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Fred Kalema confirmed the arrest and said the couple will be charged accordingly.