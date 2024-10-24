Couple arrested for engaging in sexual act at Kisoro Catholic church

The police in Kisoro have arrested a married couple that was discovered having a sexual act in the toilet at St. Peter's Catholic Parish in Gisoro, Kisoro town on Thursday morning.

Community Liaison Officer Boaz Arinaitwe confirmed the arrest, stating, "We condemn the act. The accused couple shall be charged accordingly once police investigations are complete."

The couple, residents of Gasheregenyi, Kanaba Sub County, claimed they were instructed by a self-proclaimed prophetess from Kabale District to perform the act to cleanse themselves of a bad omen.

"I was at home this morning when I received a message on my phone. When I read it, I saw that it was from a prophetess I know from Kabale. In the message, the prophetess claimed that someone had bewitched our family and that we needed prayers," the man narrated.

"She then instructed us to read Leviticus 15:25-29. Afterwards, she told us to go to Gisoro Parish and get cleansed. She gave us instructions over the phone. When we arrived at the parish, she told us to go into the toilet and engage in intimacy for cleansing."

Catechist Sendegeya Vicent expressed shock and condemnation, stating this was the first such incident at the parish.

"We are shocked and saddened by this incident. It's unacceptable behaviour, and we condemn it in the strongest terms," Vicent said.

Kisoro Assistant Resident District Commissioner Valence Hagumimana also condemned the behaviour, calling on religious leaders to sensitise the public.

"God is everywhere. We need moral guidance and education to prevent such incidents," Hagumimana emphasised.

This incident recalls a similar case in November 2021, where a couple was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment for having sex in public on the Kisoro-Bunagana highway.