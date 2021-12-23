Couple arrested over forcing son to sleep in pigsty

Police in Jinja District have arrested a couple on allegations of torturing their nine-year-old son by reportedly making him sleep in a pigsty.

The matter was brought to the attention of police by Mr Hassan Buyinza, the chairperson of Nawaguma Village in Jinja North Division Jinja City on Tuesday.

Mr Buyinza notified police of the psychological torture the young boy is being subjected to by his stepmother, an act reportedly done with full knowledge of the victim’s father.

Kiira Police spokesperson James Mubi confirmed on Wednesday the arrest of Peter Magoola, 31, and Ruth Mirembe, 27.

“This is a serious warning to all parents, relatives and guardians engaging in acts of child abuse and torture of any nature, we shall prosecute them accordingly,” he said.

The chairperson of Butagaya Sub County Jinja District, Mr Abudalah Suuta, who is also a child rights’ activist, said parents should treat their children indiscriminately.

“Once you accept to stay and look after anybody in your life, you need not differentiate this child from the rest of your biological children, treat them equally,” he said.

Mr Suuta called for the need to sensitize the public on matters concerning child abuse, noting a number of children especially those with disability and orphans have been victims in the Covid-19 induced lockdown that has lasted two years.



