Couple arrested over forcing son to sleep in pigsty

Peter Magoola and his wife Ruth Mirembe have reportedly been making their son sleep in a pigsty. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Denis Edema

Police in Jinja District have arrested a couple on allegations of torturing their nine-year-old son by reportedly making him sleep in a pigsty.

