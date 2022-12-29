Couple detained over mysterious death of son

Police in Kamuli District have detained a couple over the suspected murder of their six-year-old son.

Idi Ekirita’s body was on Tuesday brought to Kamuli General Hospital for an autopsy, whose results were not out by the time of filing this story.

However, Mr Emmanuel Kitimbo Mberenge, the Nabwigulu Sub County councillor, said his parents, Ms Viola Namwembya, 23, and Mr Bob Musenero, 30, have on several occasions been accused of torturing their children.

“One time, residents offered the children milk and food, but Ms Namwembya only served her two children from a previous relationship, leaving out the other two children belonging to her current husband,” he recalled.

Mr Kitimbo said that on the fateful day, one of the residents went to check on both children and found Ekirita dead under suspicious circumstances.

“Ms Namwembya reportedly feigned ignorance while preparing to take him (Ekirita) to the health centre, yet he was already dead,” Mr Kitimbo added.

Ms Olivia Orishaba, the Kamuli District Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (CIID) officer, immediately ordered for a murder investigation, saying cases of child neglect, torture and violence are on the rise.

Mr Musenero said his biological children have been neglected and that he “had no time for them” as he would leave home at 5am and back as late as 9pm while trying to fend for them.