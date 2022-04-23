Couple jailed for killing their 8-year-old son

The High Court in Mukono has jailed a couple for killing their 8-year-old son Charles Odongo.

According to the prosecution, David Buyinza, and his wife Zania Babirye, all residents of Kisawo Village in Kayunga District strangled Odongo to death and dumped his body in an incomplete house near their rented premises.

A post-mortem report presented by the prosecution showed that the couple broke the minor’s neck leading to insufficient oxygen supply to the brain leading to death.

On Friday, the court presided over by Justice Margret Mutonyi found the couple guilty before sentencing Buyinza to 45 years and Babirye to seven years in jail.

“Even if he is a father, he is not fit to raise children. They are better off without him. A man who can strangle his own child is a monster. He deserves to be put out of the public,” Justice Mutonyi ruled.

She explained that Babirye pleaded guilty to the crime and opted to negotiate for a lighter sentence through plea bargaining.