Court acquits 2 youth for dropping pig heads in city

A video grab of a man carrying two piglets that were dumped at the Central Bank offices in Kampala on November 5, 2018. COURTESY PHOTO

By  Veronica Kayaga  &  Anthony Wesaka

  • Grade One Magistrate Fidelis Otwao held that the prosecution had failed to prove the offence of being a common nuisance against the duo.
  •  Last month, unknown people dropped off a painted pig in a sack and posters bearing anti-torture messages and pictures.  
  • In 2016, two members belonging to the Jobless Brotherhood pressure group, dropped piglets at Parliament to protest the government’s decision to award Members of Parliament with Shs200m each for new cars.

Buganda Road Court has acquitted two youth of charges of being a common nuisance when they allegedly dropped two pig heads in the city during a protest against alleged mismanagement of public funds at Bank of Uganda.

