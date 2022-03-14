Court acquits 2 youth for dropping pig heads in city

Buganda Road Court has acquitted two youth of charges of being a common nuisance when they allegedly dropped two pig heads in the city during a protest against alleged mismanagement of public funds at Bank of Uganda.

While acquitting Mr Robert Mayanja and Mr Augustine Ojobire, both members of the Jobless Brotherhood on Friday, Grade One Magistrate Fidelis Otwao held that the prosecution had failed to prove the offence of being a common nuisance against the duo.

“In light of all the forgoing, I find that prosecution has failed to prove the ingredient of common injury or danger or annoyance or inconvenience to the public in exercise of common rights beyond reasonable doubt. Having found this element in the negative, I find no reason to proceed to analysis the other elements,” ruled Magistrate Otwao.

He added: “I find that the prosecution has not proved beyond reasonable doubt the offence of common nuisance against each of the accused persons. I hereby acquit each of the accused on the offence of common nuisance contrary to Section 160 (1) of the Penal Code Act. Accordingly, each of the accused persons is hereby set free unless any of them is being held over lawful charges.”

Cash bail

Court also ordered that the Shs500,000 bail cash for each of the accused persons be refunded to them.

Prosecution had stated that on November 15, 2018, the accused, while on Buganda Road in Kampala near the Central Police Station parking yard, carried two pig heads, a move that caused inconvenience to the public in the exercise of common rights.

But Magistrate Otwao held that all the prosecution witnesses, apart from one, were police officers, who took part in arresting the accused.

He added that prosecution number one admitted in court that none of the Bank of Uganda officials, including then deputy governor Dr Louis Kasekende and Juma Kisaame, whose names were written on the placards during demonstrations, made statements with police or appeared in court to testify against them.

“No evidence was adduced to show that members of the public were disrupted at Buganda Road, no pictures of the alleged crowd was ever tendered in court, none of the persons in the alleged crowd recorded a statement at police or testified in court and, therefore, difficult to point out the characteristics of the crowd,” the magistrate observed.

“Little no wonder, none of the persons with the said names recorded statements at police nor appeared in court to testify against the accused. I decline to believe the testimony of PW1 who in his opinion and not based on evidence of any fact, sought to treat this as an attack on any member of any faith. Such insinuations, assumptions and speculations cannot be treated as a basis for convicting an accused person,” Magistrate Otwao further held.