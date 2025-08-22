Court acquits businessman accused of plotting to kill partner

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi has acquitted city businessman Joram Itungo of conspiracy to murder, ruling that prosecutors failed to prove there was any agreement to kill Carlos Patricio Cohen, his business partner.

Itungo was accused of plotting, between October 2023 and January 2024, to kill Cohen—his co-director at Fieldstein Trading Company Ltd, a gold trading firm—allegedly with the help of former security guard Abraham Eramu for a promised reward of Shs36 million.

In his judgment, Magistrate Kayizzi said there was no evidence of a “meeting of minds” between Itungo and Eramu, which is essential to establish conspiracy under Ugandan law.

“The essence of criminal conspiracy is proof of agreement. Conspirators must have agreed to commit an illegal act; their minds must meet. In this case, Eramu himself rejected the alleged assignment. There was no agreement,” Mr Kayizzi ruled.

The state, represented by Senior State Attorney Ivan Evans Kyazze, had called seven witnesses and tendered 13 exhibits, including call records and company registration documents. Cohen testified that he held 90% of the company’s shares while Itungo held 10%, and described their working relationship as “very good,” noting that Itungo often helped him arrange police guards for trips.

Prosecution’s key witness Eramu claimed Itungo offered him Shs36 million and a gun to kill Cohen in mid-2023, an offer he said he declined before quitting his job to become a boda boda rider. His colleague Ignatius Tumusherure claimed Eramu later confided in him about the alleged plot.

However, Magistrate Kayizzi noted inconsistencies:

Eramu cited May 2023 as the period he was approached, while Tumusherure mentioned June, yet the charge sheet stated October 2023 to January 2024.

Call data exhibited by prosecution showed no communication between Itungo and Eramu.

There was no independent evidence corroborating the alleged plan.

Kayizzi also questioned the guards’ courtroom demeanor, observing that they hesitated and became evasive under cross-examination, “inconsistent with someone telling the truth.”

The magistrate said prosecutors failed to establish motive. “Cohen testified he and the accused had a good relationship; the company had not done significant business and had only $10,000 in its accounts. There is no evidence of any disagreement that could lead to a murder plot,” he said.

He suggested Itungo might have been a victim of a malicious scheme, noting that while on remand he signed documents relinquishing his 10% stake.

“Could this case have been about forcing him out of the company? Only God has the answer,” Kayizzi remarked. Concluding, he acquitted Itungo and ordered a refund of his cash bail:

“The prosecution failed to prove the essential ingredient of agreement. The accused Itungo Joram is hereby acquitted of conspiracy to murder and set free unless held on other lawful charges.”

Kayizzi criticized the state for pursuing a weak case: “It was disheartening to have an innocent man, who had just lost his wife, prosecuted for no just reason. Whoever was behind this will one day face God on judgment day.”



