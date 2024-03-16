Court adjourns Rakai school fire case as witness fails to show up

Masaka High Court has adjourned the case in which four people are accused of setting St. Bernard Secondary School on fire, after the first state witness skipped court.

The case before Masaka High Court judge Victoria Nakintu Katamba, was coming up for hearing though the state prosecutor told the court on Friday that the police ballistic and forensic expert, one of the state witnesses was unable to come.

The prosecution led by Mr Noah Kunya last week presented 50 documents that the state intends to use as evidence in the case.

Though the defence team led by Mr Sam Ssekyewa and the court rejected a report from the police ballistic department as part of the evidence, the prosecution had called the ballistic expert its first witness.

The accused persons, Henry Taremwa,18, a resident of Mannya Trading Centre, Rakai, Alex Mugarura, 18, a resident of Kihinga Village Kasaana Sub County Sheema District, and Dickson Kisuule, 18, a resident of Kifamba sub-county Rakai District- all students at the same school; plus Edison Niyo alias Edie, 22, a self-employed resident of Manya trading centre

Prosecution alleges that on November 11, 2018, while at St Bernard SS, Maanya in Rakai District the accused killed Remigious Tamale and 9 other students in a school fire.

They are facing 48 charges, including 10 counts of murder, 36 counts of attempted murder, 1 count of arson and 1 count of attempted arson.

Prosecution last week revealed that they have four key witnesses they intend to use in this case, including mainly police officers, medics, and teachers.

Mr Ssekyewa asked the prosecution to coordinate well with their witnesses to avoid wasting time since the case has taken too long, adding that his clients want justice.

Justice Nakintu adjourned the case to March 20 when the state is expected to present witnesses for further hearing of the case.

The accused persons were further remanded to Masaka Central Prison.