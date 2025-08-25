Court adjourns trial of ASP Twine, Nuwa Mutwe to September 24





The trial of Detective ASP Charles Twine and Mr. Noah Mitala, popularly known as Nuwa Mutwe, has been deferred to September 24, 2025, after the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court heard that the prosecution was indisposed.

Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi, who is presiding over the case, informed the packed courtroom on Monday, August 25 that the hearing could not proceed in the absence of the state.

"The state in personal conduct of this matter is indisposed today. In the circumstances, I find it proper to adjourn the matter," Mr. Kayizzi said, setting the new date.

Twine, a police detective, and Mitala, the civilian bodyguard to National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, are facing eight counts, including allegations that Twine incited Mitala to kill President Yoweri Museveni and spread malicious communications targeting top government officials between January 2024 and May 2025. Both men deny the charges.

The duo, who are currently out on bail, have consistently maintained their innocence.

Under the first count of incitement to violence, the prosecution alleges that between January 2024 and May 2025, Twine used social media messages to incite Mitala to attack and cause the death of President Museveni at various locations in Kampala.

The second count, also on incitement, accuses Twine, attached to the Parliamentary Police Station, of using electronic messages to incite Mitala to cause the death of the Chief of Defense Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, citing his office and political opinions. Twine is further alleged to have referred to the CDF as a “fat pig and crook,” comments the prosecution said were likely to ridicule and degrade him.

Twine faces additional charges of hate speech. Count three claims he used a computer to send or share a message calling Speaker Anita Among a “rotten human being and the chief sponsor of the killings and violence in Bukedea District,” which the prosecution argues could promote hostility against her.

Under another hate speech charge, Twine allegedly shared messages about Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, claiming he is a “money launderer, a masquerader, and a fraudster,” potentially causing ridicule and degrading Tayebwa.

In count six, Twine is accused of spreading malicious information online about Gen James Birungi, labeling him a “crook and a killer.” Count seven alleges that he sent or shared messages claiming “Bahima are killers,” which could incite hostility against the group.

The final count charges Twine and Mitala with conspiracy to commit a felony, alleging that they conspired to incite violence against the President and his son, Gen Muhoozi, in various locations within Kampala.

During an earlier bail ruling on July 23, Chief Magistrate Kayizzi highlighted the constitutional rights of the accused, citing Article 28 on the presumption of innocence and Article 23, which guarantees personal liberty.

"I have addressed my mind to Article 28 of the Constitution on the right to a fair hearing, which includes the presumption of innocence. I have also considered Article 23, which upholds personal liberty," Mr Kayizzi said.