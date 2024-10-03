Court allows eviction of over 80 households in way of EACOP

Over 81 households in central Uganda districts of Lwengo, Kyotera and Rakai have been ordered to vacate land they occupy to pave way for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

The development follows a ruling by Masaka High Court acting resident judge Lawrance Tweyanze, which allowed the depositing of the PAPs’ compensation fees in court.

In his ruling dated October 1, 2024- delivered by email to lawyers of PAPs, Justice Tweyanze ruled that compensation money for the affected households be deposited in the bank account of the Registrar of High Court, ] 003010088000012 at the Bank of Uganda.

Government sued the PAPs in a case that was heard by the same court in early September. At the time, the Attorney General asked court to allow government to deposit Shs711.6m compensation, pending resolution of disputes regarding the project paths.

The Attorney General also wanted to be granted vacant possession of the land, to allow EACOP activities including demolition of existing structures and actual construction of the pipeline.

Records before court indicate that implementation of the EACOP project requires acquisition of about 2,740 acres of land in districts of Hoima, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Kyankwanzi, Mubende, Gomba, Sembabule, Kyotera, Rakai and Lwengo.

Records further state that the affected 81 households with interests in 41 pieces of land had rejected compensation on grounds that it was low compared to the market value of their land. In some areas, landlords were unknown, creating delays in project implementation.

But justice Tweyanze stated that the applicant (government) had demonstrated that all legal requirements for acquisition of the said land were met.

“… I have not found anything material from respondents’ affidavits that would be a big issue to the progress of the EACOP project if the orders sought by the applicant are granted…the applicant is granted leave to deposit in court the respondents’ compensation sum of Shs711, 679, 010 as assessed by the Chief Government Valuer and the assessment officer form part of the land earmarked for the EACOP project,” he ordered.

The judge further ruled that “the applicant is granted vacant possession of land and eviction and demolitions orders against the respondents but must be done without endangering human life and in accordance with the law.”

The ruling was received as a blow to PAPs legal teams and Civil Society Organizations that have offered backing to their pleas against EACOP.

“Even those that received compensation are struggling. Their crops were destroyed, and families left desperate, we deserve better, and I will keep fighting to get justice,” Cosmas Yiga, one of the PAPs from Kyotera District explained after he described the ruling as a “disappointment.”