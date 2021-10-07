Court asked to issue arrest warrant against Nasser Basajjabalaba over fraud

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

A family has asked the court to issue a warrant of arrest against the businessman, Nasser Basajjabalaba, and two others for conspiring to fleece them of $490,000 (about Shs1.74b) under the guise of selling them unclaimed Departed Asians Property.

The complainants Mr Asuman Nkambwe, his wife Ms Jane Nambooze, their two sons, Mr Meddie Nkambwe and Mr Mansul Mbazira want Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court to issue a warrant of arrest against the accused persons to ensure their attendance of court.

Other accused include; Mr Abdulhu Byakatonda and Mr Micdad Muganga.

According to the complaint on oath made by Mr Asuman Nkambwe on behalf of the family, he states that in 2019, he and other family members wished to buy some property as a family, using family resources. He was informed by his then-attorney, Mr Nathan Mpenje that the Departed Asians Properties Custodian Board (DAPCB) had three plots that it wished to dispose of.

He said they were informed that these properties were on Rashid Khamis Road and Martin Road in Kampala.

“I was informed that these plots were developed with buildings and that although they had been expropriated during the 1970s and vested in the government, their former owners had not legally repossessed within the time limited by law," the complaint on oath reads in part.

Mr Nkambwe explains that he and other complainants instructed their lawyer to carry out necessary due diligence and it was confirmed by the lawyer that the properties were indeed available for purchase. The lawyer as well advised them to apply for the allocation and purchase of the plots.

The complaint on oath notes that from July 31, 2019, to August 19, 2019, Mr Mbazira, Mr Asuman Nkambwe and Meddie wrote to the Departed Asians Properties Custodian Board (DAPCB) Divesture Committee and formally applied for allocation and subsequent purchase of Plot 37 LRV116 Folio 17 on Martin Road, Plot 23 Martin Road LRV 117 Folio and 34 Khamis Road LRV Folio 10 respectively.

According to the complaint Mr Byakatonda and Mr Muganga while posing as agents for the DAPCB demanded and acknowledged receipt of $490,000 as consideration for the purchase of the suit land, which payment was allegedly made to them at a building in Old Kampala, the same area where the suit Plots are located.

The complainants who filed their case at through their attorneys, Katuntu and Co. Advocates contend that they received letters from DAPCB temporarily allocating them the suit lands. That throughout the year 2020, they demanded vacant possession from Mr Byakatonda and Mr Muganga in vain.

To the complainants’ dismay, they were informed by the duo that the Plots on Martin Road belonged to Kampala Capital City Authority and advised them to process a lease.

It clarifies that on April 2021, Mr Nkambwe was informed by his then-lawyer, Mr Mpenje that Mr Basajjabalaba who is the Secretary for Kampala District Land Board asked for Shs200m to pay for the lease.

Mr Nkambwe said he paid Shs150m to Mr Muganga in presence of James Ssemango and his counsel Mpenje to deliver it to Mr Basajjabalaba for purpose of paying for the lease in respect of Plot 23 Martin Road.

Consequently, through a thorough search by the complainants’ current attorneys, has made them realise that Plot 23 was under DAPCB and not KCCA and that Mr Byakatonda and Mr Muganga not only forged all documents served to them but also claimed to be employees of DAPCB.

Now, the family is asking the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court to come to their rescue, and draw up a charge sheet upon which the court can summon the three suspects to appear and answer to charges ranging from conspiracy to defraud, forgery, impersonation, uttering false documents, and obtaining money by false pretences among others.

They claim, they have opted to seek court redress, because they lost huge sums, suffered mental stress and anguish.

