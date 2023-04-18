Court asked to try Kaweesi murder suspect in absentia

The International Crimes Division of the High Court has been asked to proceed with the pre-trial hearing of the case against one of the missing suspects who is facing charges of murdering former police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi, in his absence.

Prosecution led by the Assitant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lino Anguzu told the presiding Judge Alice Komuhangi Khaukha on Tuesday that one of the suspects Shafik Kasujja has been evading court sessions for a while and his whereabouts are not known by anyone.

Court further heard that instead of dropping the charges against Kasujja, the prosecution intends to make an application in court to try him in absentia.

“My lord, I have not had enough time to prepare that application and the affidavit Ms Lillian Omara (prosecutor in personal contact of the case) was supposed to prepare it. I, therefore, request for some short time to do two things which include, filing an affidavit from the police officer confirming that A8 (Kasujja) is not in their custody,” she submitted.

Mr Anguzu also asked the court for criminal summons against Kasujja’s sureties to appear in court and explain why he is not attending the court proceedings.

“I would propose that the criminal summons is extracted and passed over to me by the registry so that I can find a way of passing them to the LC1 chairman of the sureties to compel them to come to court and explain what happened to A8,” Mr Anguzu submitted.

Justice Komuhangi adjourned the case to May 2 to deliver her ruling on the matter.

Other suspects include; Abdurashid Mbaziira, Noordin Higenyi alias taata Abdallazak, Yusuf Mugerwa alias Wilson, Bruhan Balyejusa alias Jimmy Masiga Ogutu, Joshua Magezi Kyambadde alias Abdu Rahman, Jibril Kalyango alias Abu Aisha, Yusuf Siraje Nyanzi alias Jimmy Ssentamu.

The group is part of the 23 suspects that were charged with Kaweesi murder, his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey.

Prosecution states that the group between January and March 2017 in diverse districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Jinja, Iganga, Bugiri, Busia, Tororo and others, for purposes of influencing the government involved themselves in the complicity of the murder of Kaweesi.

It is further stated that the accused rendered support to Balyejusa and Ogutu who are allegedly known members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group in executing terrorism acts.

It is also stated that the group confessed to being part of a terrorist group ADF listed in the second schedule to the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 between 2006 and 2007 while operating in various places within Uganda and DR Congo.