Court bailiff found dead in Kabale

Police in Kigezi region are investigating circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a court bailiff on Monday in Nyakambu-Kekubo Kabale Town.

Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate identified the deceased as 38-year-old Gideon Akankwasa, a resident of Kanoni Village in Maziba sub county Kabale district and has been working as a court bailiff in Rukungiri district magisterial area.

“It is alleged that on January 15 at about 5am, a one Hategeka Saverino, wife to businessman Mwunva Mbonigaba woke and found the body of the deceased lying near the garage of their house,” he said.

“She immediately called her husband who works at Kabale central market in and alerted him of the incident. The husband rushed to Kabale Central police station where he reported a case of sudden death/murder,” Maate told journalists on Monday.

Cleofas Byamugisha revealed to Monitor that his deceased brother had been suffering from mental, liver and brucellosis zoonosis disease(s) before his death.

“We were saddened by news of his death. I last talked to him a few days before Christmas and he told me how he was heading to Rukungiri Magistrate court to pick his allowances,” he noted.

Adding that: “On Sunday, he visited our sister in Rwakaraba Trading Center in Kabale before he left for Kabale Town where he was found dead. Although we suspect that his death was a result of his past ill health, the police should make a thorough investigation to establish the actual cause of death,” Byamukama urged.

Police’s homicide unit led by D/SP Hakim Mukama rushed to the death scene and reported that:

“It is further alleged that the victim was Sunday evening seen lying at the top of the cliff near the home of Mwunva Mbonigaba. Further, it is alleged that he slid from the cliff and fell down before he died instantly,” police noted.

By Monday evening, postmortem had been done and the body handed to relatives for a decent burial while a case of sudden death was registered at Kabale police station, according to Maate.