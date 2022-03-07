Court blocks arrest of Dei minerals boss 

The High Court has issued an interim order stopping the arrest of the managing director of Dei Minerals International, Mr Mathias Magoola, for his alleged failure to pay more than Shs268 billion in legal fees to former minister of Urban Development Isaac Musumba.

Justice Anna Mugenyi issued the order last Friday pending determination of the main case.

“It is hereby ordered as follows: An interim order staying of execution vide EMA No. 11 of 2022 by warrant of arrest dated February 25 is granted pending the determination of the main application for stay of execution. The costs of this application be in the cause,” she ruled.

This comes after Mr Magoola on February 28 filed an appeal at the High Court challenging his warrant of arrest.

The Commercial Division of the High Court on February 24 ordered for the arrest of Mr Magoola for his alleged failure to pay more than Shs268b in legal fees to the former minister.

Mr Musumba had represented Dei Minerals International in a legal dispute, which saw his clients claim a compensation $211m.