Court blocks arrest of Dei minerals boss 

The High Court has issued an interim order stopping the arrest of the managing director of Dei Minerals International, Mr Mathias Magoola (pictured), for his alleged failure to pay more than Shs268 billion in legal fees to former minister of Urban Development Isaac Musumba.

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • The Commercial Division of the High Court on February 24 ordered for the arrest of Mr Magoola for his alleged failure to pay more than Shs268b in legal fees to the former minister.

