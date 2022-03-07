Court blocks arrest of Dei minerals boss
What you need to know:
- The Commercial Division of the High Court on February 24 ordered for the arrest of Mr Magoola for his alleged failure to pay more than Shs268b in legal fees to the former minister.
The High Court has issued an interim order stopping the arrest of the managing director of Dei Minerals International, Mr Mathias Magoola, for his alleged failure to pay more than Shs268 billion in legal fees to former minister of Urban Development Isaac Musumba.
Justice Anna Mugenyi issued the order last Friday pending determination of the main case.
“It is hereby ordered as follows: An interim order staying of execution vide EMA No. 11 of 2022 by warrant of arrest dated February 25 is granted pending the determination of the main application for stay of execution. The costs of this application be in the cause,” she ruled.
This comes after Mr Magoola on February 28 filed an appeal at the High Court challenging his warrant of arrest.
Mr Musumba had represented Dei Minerals International in a legal dispute, which saw his clients claim a compensation $211m.
The money in question is 30 percent of the decretal sum of Shs700b that Mr Magoola and his Dei Minerals International firm earned from Videocon Industries Ltd, a UK-India based firm, for breach of contract.
However, Mr Magoola, through his lawyers of Joska Advocates and ALP Advocates appealed on Monday arguing that the Commercial Court’s deputy registrar Juliet Hatanga did not follow the facts of the case while issuing the arrest warrant.