Court blocks election of rival Lango paramount chief

Drama unfolded in Lango Sub-region on Friday after a high court put a break on all activities regarding the election of another paramount chief (Won Nyaci) of Lango.

Friday’s development comes following last week’s ruling in which the Lira High Court deemed the Lango Cultural Foundation non-existent.

The foundation remains opposed to the earlier election of Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune as the leader of the Lango tribal group.

The former executive director of Uganda Road Fund (URF), Dr Odongo, was voted paramount chief during an election conducted by the Lango Cultural Institution’s electoral body on March 1, 2024.

But the rival foundation on Friday sought to vote another leader in an election that attracted candidates including Dr Dan Okello, Dickson Ogwang Okul, Benjamin Okii and Dr Richard Nam.

As they lined up at their respective polling stations to cast their votes on Friday, Dr Okune’s legal team ran to court to block the exercise.

Justice Phillips Odoki of Gulu High Court swiftly issued an interim injunction via zoom- prohibiting the organisers of the purported election from conducting the exercise.

“An interim order of injunction is hereby issued against the respondents restraining them or their agents from carrying out or continuing with the process of the ongoing election organised by the Lango Cultural Foundation or its Electoral Commission or any of its agents for the position of Won Nyaci of Lango, or declaring, installing any candidate as winner of the said election until the determination of Miscellaneous Application No.108 of 2024,”court ruled.

The respondents in the case are Denis Obia Ocila, Okii, Ogwang, Dr Okello, Dr Nam, Dan Opito Odwee and Jaramogi Okwir while the applicants are Eng Dr Michael Odongo Okune, Ojwang Opota and Willie Omodo Omodo.

Court held that its "order is valid for three days, that is, until October 15, 2024 when the application seeking a temporary injunction will be heard and determined.”

Hours before the controversial election, police had blocked the activities of all the rival factions battling for recognition as legitimate entities of the cultural institution.

Col (Rtd) Dan Opito Odwee, the Lango Cultural Foundation’s election commission chairperson, had indicated that no one would intimidate them to stop the election.