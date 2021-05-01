Court blocks Makerere from disqualifying NUP guild presidential candidate

By Derrick Wandera More by this Author

The High Court in Kampala has issued an interim order restraining Makerere University from disqualifying Ms Judith Nalukwago, a student, from participating in the Guild Presidential elections.

Court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Baguma on Friday held that Ms Nalukwago was duly nominated by the university and therefore should be allowed to campaign for now.

"An interim order of injunction doth issue restraining the respondents and their agents from disqualifying the applicant or otherwise setting aside her certificate of academic standing until the main application M.A no. 341 of 2021 is disposed of on Monday," the court order reads in part.

Ms Nalukwago is facing four other candidates in the Makerere University guild Presidential race.

The other candidates include; Mr Joshua Mutabazi of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Mr Joseph Tumusiime (Independent), and Mr Aaron Oguttu (NUP leaning).

Last week, the University Electoral Commission announced that Ms Nalukwago missed some requirements which qualify her for the position of the guild president.

A new evaluation process was started and other candidates had been introduced into the race as of Thursday.

Ms Nalukwago ran to court challenging the process saying she had been duly nominated on the basis of her requirements which she says are unchallenged.

"I know there is a malicious move in all this. It is good that the court has pronounced itself on the matter and we need them to defend themselves on that," she said.

