Court bursts into celebration as ex-KCCA bosses get bail

There was celebration at Kasangati Chief Magistrate’s Court on Monday after former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director Dorothy Kisaka, ex-deputy executive director David Luyimbazi and ex-director Public Health Daniel Okello were released on bail having spent two week on remand on charges of manslaughter and negligent act following the August 10 Kiteezi dumpsite collapse that killed 35 people.

A generic report from the government-run city mortuary had indicated that all the victims of the landfill collapse in Wakiso District were suffocated by the garbage that covered them.

Several other people were hospitalized with injuries following the 10 tragedy.

Kisaka, Luyimbazi and Okello were on Monday granted ShsShs5 million cash bail each while their sureties were bonded bonded at Shs100 million non-cash.

The court presided over by the Chief Magistrate, Beatrice Kainza also ordered the three to surrender their passports and obtain permission from court whenever they intend to leave the country.

“I am satisfied with the applicants' applications, they have fixed places of abode, and their sureties are substantial. They should deposit their original passports with court, not allowed to move out of the country without the leave of court and case is still in early stages. Given that there is no clear time frame when the investigations will be completed, bail is granted if they fulfill all the condition,” Ms Kainza before adjourning the case to November 26 for mention.

On hearing the court’s bail ruling, a group of people donned in white T-shirts with Kisaka’s portrait and writings “Justice for Maama Kisaka” burst into celebrations chanting songs in praise of Kisaka.





The state alleges that Kisaka , Luyimbazi and Okello caused harm by rush or negligent act on 21 people who were injured as a result of the collapse of the landfill which they contend would not have happened, had the accused not neglected their duties as Executive Director KCCA, Deputy ED and Director Public Health respectively.