Court cases delay completion of Kampala road projects

The Executive Director of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Ms Dorothy Kisaka, has blamed the delayed implementation of the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP) on multiple petitions by unsuccessful bidders, slow mobilisation of funds by contractors, and delayed release of the design reviews by the consultants.

Nevertheless, Ms Kisaka said they are resolving each of the challenges to ensure continued improvement of the transport network in the capital city.

“We have addressed the bottlenecks, and re-engineered the work methodology to fast-track outputs. The inter-agency approach, revamping of the contract management teams, and increased frequency in inspecting the works have positively affected the speed of delivery by all the contractors,” she said.

She was speaking during the Cabinet retreat at the National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi, on Friday.

Ms Kisaka said the $288m (Shs1.06 trillion) project, which commenced in 2021, will on completion see 40 roads refurbished.

These include roads on the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth streets in the Industrial Area, Salama Road in Makindye Division, and Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road, which connects Old Kampala to Bwaise, in Kawempe Division.

Justification

“It will address traffic bottlenecks and reduce the hours motorists spend commuting,” she said as she further clarified that the government has provided funding under the project to deliver about 100km of roads in the city,” she said.

“The initial anticipated 69km has been superseded because of the savings realised through competitive bidding. In addition, the project will refurbish 22 traffic junctions, 123km of non-motorised transport facilities, parking spaces for commercial vehicles, bus depots, public toilets, markets along project roads for women vendors, installation of energy-efficient streetlights, and other city beautifications,” she said.

In his remarks about the retreat, President Museveni said the country is focusing on the core issues, which he called the “bone marrow”, to unlock the economy and catapult it to the desired levels of growth. He urged government officials to stop focusing on cosmetic issues.

The President said KCRRP is among the key strategic government projects, urging Ms Kisaka to lead the team in delivering it quickly.

The retreat, which commenced on July 7 and ended on Saturday, attracted top government officials, including ministers, permanent secretaries, members of the NRM top organ, and executive directors of government agencies.