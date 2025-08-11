Court clarifies on composition of Constitutional Court panels

On August 26, then Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma locked himself in his chambers and issued an interim order blocking the criminal prosecution of the then Inspector General of Police (IGP), Gen Kale Kayihura.

Gen Kayihura was facing torture charges arising from the alleged mistreatment of Ugandans by police officers. The charges had been brought by way of private prosecution from concerned law firms, although the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) later took over the matter.

Justice Kavuma’s interim order was to remain in force until the main petition, filed by a concerned lawyer, Robert Rutaro, challenging the constitutionality of Gen Kayihura’s prosecution, was determined.

“An interim order is hereby issued staying all the criminal proceedings at the Chief Magistrates Court at Makindye against the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, until the hearing and final disposal of the main petition now pending before this court,” Justice Kavuma ruled.

Justice Kavuma not only stopped the prosecution of Gen Kayihura but also that of half a dozen other senior police officers. These included Andrew Kaggwa, James Ruhweza, Samuel Bamuziibire, Wesley Nganizi, Geoffrey Kaheebwa, and Moses Nanoka.

Central to the main petition was the argument that charging Gen Kayihura and other senior police officers with torture, without specifying the alleged acts, contravened a right to a fair hearing.

It was argued that this breached Articles 212, 213, and 2(1) of the Constitution. The petitioner further contended that charging the named police officers, except Gen Kayihura, before both the Police Tribunal and the Makindye Court, with different offences but based on the same facts, amounted to double jeopardy and was unconstitutional.

This was the same case in which pro-Kayihura supporters besieged Makindye Court in large numbers, carrying placards and running around the premises, making it difficult for scheduled proceedings to continue.

The lawyers privately prosecuting Gen Kayihura narrowly escaped assault, saved only by security personnel who whisked them away.

However, the practice whereby a single justice of the Constitutional Court or a panel of three justices hears applications to halt proceedings in lower courts has been stopped.

On August 6, in a petition filed by concerned lawyer John Jackson Ntwatwa against the Attorney General, the Constitutional Court ruled that such interlocutory applications arising from constitutional petitions must be heard and determined by a panel of five judges.

“That only a panel consisting of five justices of the Constitutional Court has jurisdiction to hear and resolve interlocutory applications arising from Constitutional petitions or references,” ruled Justice Muzamiru Kibeedi, who wrote the majority judgment.

He added: “A panel consisting of one or three justices of the Constitutional Court does not have jurisdiction to hear and resolve interlocutory applications arising from constitutional petitions.” Justice Muzamiru has since been elevated to the Supreme Court.

The other justices on the panel were Irene Mulyagonja, Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Cheborion Barishaki, and Christopher Gashirabake.

The justices reasoned that Rule 23 of the Constitutional Court (Petitions and References) Rules, which applies the practice and procedure of the Court of Appeal to the Constitutional Court, was intended to take effect only when the Constitutional Court is duly constituted with five judges on the panel.

Reacting to the judgment, Mr Ntwatwa said: “I am happy with this long-awaited decision since 2017. It was shameful that the coram of the Constitutional Court was not known,” he said.