Court clerk accused of exhibit theft remanded 

A clerk attached to Kaberamaido magistrates’ court in Kaberamaido District has been remanded to Soroti government prison over alleged theft of court documents.

Kaberamaido magistrates' court clerk Alex Eluka, together with his other colleague Elvis Alele appeared before grade 1 magistrate Apollo Kasujja Kibirige who remanded them to prison until February 2024 when they will resurface for mention of charges in line with theft of court exhibits.

On Wednesday, the accused asked the magistrate not to remand them to Kaberamaido government prison for “fear of torture from inmates previously sentenced by the same court.”

The two suspects were last Saturday arrested from Akaidebe Village in Dokolo District (Lango Sub-region) where they were hiding since last year when they allegedly committed the crime.

"You and others still at large are said to have stolen exhibits from the court store,” the magistrate told the suspects.

Last week, Kaberamaido District Police Commander David Otabong said that the suspects were tracked down using one of the exhibit phones that went missing from the store,

“The suspects stole motorcycles, smartphones and containers of fuel among other items that are yet to be documented,” according to police.