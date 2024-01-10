Court clerk arrested over theft of exhibits

Police in Kaberamaido District have arrested the court clerk attached to the Kaberamaido Grade One magistrate’s court on allegations of breaking into the store and stealing exhibits.

Mr David Otabong, the DPC Kaberamaido District identified the suspect in their custody as one Alex Eluka, a court clerk attached to the Kaberamaido magistrate’s court.

According to the DPC, the suspect arrested on Saturday is accused of stealing items from a store that contained exhibits, including a motorcycle, smartphones, and fuel containers, among other items not yet documented.

He said that the stolen exhibits were samples of evidence for matters before the court, adding that those matters have allegedly been halted pending recovery of the lost items.

"He has been on the run since May of 2023 and on the day when he allegedly committed the act the officers on duty were absent,” the DPC added.

Mr Otabong said that Eluka was tracked and arrested in his home village of Akaidebe in Dokolo District where he had been hiding and his case has been registered under CRB 150/1.