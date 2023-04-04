Court confirms NRM’s Nayebare as duly-elected Gomba woman MP

The High Court in Mpigi District has confirmed the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s Sylvia Nayebare as the duly-elected woman representative for Gomba District.

Justice Alex Mackay Ajiji on Tuesday dismissed, with costs, the election petition filed by the opposition National Unity Platform Party (NUP)’s, Ms Betty Ssentamu against Ms Nyayebare on grounds that her (Ssentamu’s) claims could not stand in court after all her supporting evidence was struck off from the court record.

“It is not enough for the petitioner (Ssentamu) to only apply for the declaration forms from the Electoral Commission but must also attach proof that she paid for the same as the law requires,” Justice Ajiji ruled.

Adding,” Having dismissed the declaration forms, the petitioner was left with no evidence to support her allegations of voter bribery, multiple voting, ballot stuffing and other electoral offenses allegedly committed by the respondent (Nayebare).”

On August 30, 2021, the same court presided over by Justice Richard Wejuli Wabwire dismissed Ms Ssentamu's petition against the legislator on grounds that she had failed to fully pay Shs150, 000 filing fees.

She then petitioned the Court of Appeal whose three justices unanimously ruled in her favour and set aside the High Court ruling. The appellant Court ordered that she pays the filing fees and that the petition be heard afresh before another judge on its merit.

However, Ms Ssentamu being dissatisfied with the new verdict [of April 4, 2023] vowed to appeal for the second time.

Ssentamu had also sued the Electoral Commission of Uganda for allegedly organizing a fraudulent elections and not following the laws when presiding over the election.