Court convicts 7 Chinese for drilling Lwera wetland

Court in Kampala Tuesday convicted seven Chinese nationals for drilling Lwera wetland in central Uganda.

The group was convicted upon its own plea of guilty although they had previously pleaded not guilty, reasoning that they were “just tourists.”

On Tuesday, they appeared for a hearing of their bail application before the Makindye based Chief Magistrate’s court of Standards, Utilities and Wildlife, presided by Gladys Kamasanyu.

The convicts are Liang Cheng Wu, Ui Wen Hu, Lian Cheng Xiang, Hu Dong Xu, Xie Gong Zuo, Ge Xing Liang and Wang Piechuan.

They pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy and disturbing a wetland by drilling, contrary to the Ugandan law. The convicts now await their sentence.

Earlier, prosecution led by Judith Nyamweza presented an amended charge sheet adding the count of conspiracy to drill Lwera wetland with the involvement of Double Q Company Limited.

Nyamweza asked court to give the convicts a deterrent sentence following their actions towards Lwera wetland.

“Your worship there is a rampant habit of people encroaching on the wetlands which has impacted the country and the nearby residents. I pray for deterrent sentences that will send a lesson to the would-be offenders,” Nyamweza urged.

But through their lawyer, the convicts asked court for a lenient sentence reasoning that they had “not wasted courts time, and they are first time offenders.”

Trial Chief Magistrate Kamasanyu further remanded the convicts until July 31 for sentencing.

Prosecutions states that on July 8, 2024 at Kamuwunga Village, Magezi Kizungu Parish, Lukaya Town Council in Kalungu District, the group along with others still at large allegedly disturbed the Lwera Wetland System by drilling in a manner likely to have adverse effects on the wetland.

It is further alleged that the group carried out the illegal activities without any approval from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).