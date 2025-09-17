Court declines to jail EC chairperson over failure to conduct by-election in Tororo

The Court of Appeal has dismissed an application seeking to have Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama and other commissioners jailed for contempt of court after they failed to conduct a by-election for LCIII chairperson of Sere sub-county in Tororo District.

In a ruling delivered by Justices Hellen Obura, Christopher Gashirabake, and Musa Ssekaana, the court declined to issue arrest warrants against the EC leadership, ruling that the Commission had shown reasonable grounds for its failure to organize the election as earlier ordered.

After reviewing submissions from both sides, the Court of Appeal agreed that while the EC had a constitutional duty to organize elections, contempt of court requires proof of deliberate and wilful disobedience, which had not been demonstrated in this case. "The respondent has provided a reasonable ground for non-compliance and has shown good faith efforts to comply with the court order. Since contempt requires deliberate non-compliance, and the applicant has not met the threshold for willful disobedience, we find the respondent not in contempt of the order of this court," the justices ruled.

The judges, however, cautioned both the Electoral Commission and the Ministry of Finance against selectively prioritizing certain by-elections while ignoring others. "It is unacceptable to leave a whole sub-county without a chairperson for over three years. Such vacancies may affect service delivery and create a leadership vacuum in ensuring accountability for public resources," the court noted.

They added that since the 2026 general elections are near, it would be logically and financially impractical to conduct a stand-alone by-election for Sere Sub-county at this stage, when nationwide elections are imminent.

The application was filed by Christestom Bonny Owori, a former contestant for the position, who argued that the EC had defied a May 19, 2022, judgment of the Court of Appeal that annulled the election of Michael Okongo as LCIII chairperson of Sere Sub-county and ordered fresh elections.

Owori’s lawyers asked the court to commit the commissioners to civil prison for contempt and to compel them to pay him Shs 300 million in damages, in addition to holding the by-election. "The respondent has adamantly refused to conduct fresh elections for a period of three years despite constant reminders and requests. This amounts to contempt of this Honourable Court’s orders," Owori stated in his affidavit.

He further told the court that although the Commission had failed to organize the Sere Sub-county by-election, it had successfully held several other by-elections across the country, including for parliamentary seats in Bukedea and Hoima districts in 2023, and was preparing another in Kawempe North Constituency slated for March 2025.

"The refusal to hold elections in Sere is contemptuous of this court’s orders and disrespectful to the voters in the sub-county," Owori added. However, in reply, EC legal officer Patrick Wettaka admitted that the court order existed and that the Commission was ready to comply, but said the delay was due to lack of funding.

"The respondent is not in contempt of the Court Orders but has accordingly taken reasonable steps towards compliance by seeking funding for the conduct of the by-election among other pending local government vacancies across the country," Wettaka said. He attached to his affidavit copies of letters the Commission sent to the Ministry of Finance and Parliament requesting supplementary funds, including one dated February 20, 2023, indicating a budget shortfall of over Shs 10.7 billion required to conduct multiple local government by-elections nationwide.

Wettaka insisted that the delay was not intentional or deliberate but caused by financial constraints.



