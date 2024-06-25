Court defers ex-Mulago ED, seven others’ bail ruling to June 27

The Anti-Corruption Court on June 24 deferred the ruling of the bail application for former Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, Dr Byarugaba Baterana and seven others to June 27.

Dr Baterana is indicted alongside seven others, whom the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) claims were his accomplices in the commission of the corruption while still at the hospital.

According to the charge sheet presented before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala, the group faces up to 19 counts.

Of these, 12 are for causing financial loss, while seven are in connection to abuse of office, which charges, they denied.

Dr Baterana’s co-accused are Eng Edward Kataha, the former senior hospital engineer and head of the Engineering Department; Mr Ponziano Nyeko, the former assistant commissioner for accounts or head of Accounts Section; Mr Kenneth Wafula, the former senior hospital administrator; and Mr Christopher Okware, the former senior procurement officer/head of the Procurement and Disposal Unit.

Others are; Ms Adah Kamucunguzi, a former procurement officer; Mr Charles Mwasa, a former accountant; Mr Robert Wasike, a shareholder and director of Setramaco Ltd and Convention World; Ms Catherine Winfred Nabwire, a shareholder of Setramaco and Convention World Ltd; and Mr Perezi Batanda, an assistant engineer from Bugema Village along Mbale – Tororo road.

The group applied for temporary release pending the hearing of their case and among the bail grounds that were raised included, having fixed places of abode, substantial sureties, with some being of advanced age.

However, prosecution led by Ms Gloria Inzikuru asked for more time reasoning that she needed to respond to the bail application as the suspects had filed a number of documents that needed to be verified.

The Presiding magistrate, Mr Abert Asiimwe concurred with the state and further remanded the suspects till June 27.

“I have carefully listened to the parties since morning, I am alive to the fact that court directed that the defense should serve the state with the documents they intend to rely upon while applying for bail today. I am made to know that lawyers complied with the directive and served the documents to the state by close of business last week. The reason why court gave this day is that the trial magistrate would be on leave starting July 1, 2024 and it would be disrespect of the rights of the accused persons to keep them in custody for over a month without giving them opportunity to be heard on their bail application."

Mr Asiimwe said adding; ”I am alive to the fact and legal provisions that bail should never be used as a punishment and also should be granted at the discretion of court which should be exercised judiciously while the defence filed with the state by end last week this court has just received a bulk of documents and identification documents since morning. It will be an actual pretense to say that the court has verified in minutes therefore to give a convincing ruling in this bail application, this matter shall be adjourned to June 27 after the court has studied all the documents.”