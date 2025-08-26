Court defers ruling on terrorism charges against MP Ssewanyana, four others

The International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court has postponed its ruling on whether to confirm terrorism-related charges against Makindye West Member of Parliament Allan Ssewanyana and four co-accused.

The decision, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, was deferred after the trial judge’s ruling was not ready. The matter was instead handled by magistrate Milscent Kemigisha, who was sitting in for presiding judge Alice Komuhangi Khaukha.

"Unfortunately, the ruling is not ready. The date that had earlier been fixed was August 26, but the trial judge’s decision is still pending," Ms Kemigisha told the accused in court.

She further noted that Ssewanyana’s lawyer, Mr Chrisostom Katumba, had not yet filed his final submissions, prompting an extension of the deadline.

"Counsel for Hon. Ssewanyana has not filed his final submissions. We have given him up to September 2 to do so, and a new date for the ruling will be communicated thereafter," Ms. Kemigisha added.

The development adds to the already prolonged pre-trial phase of the case, which stems from the 2021 spate of machete killings in the Greater Masaka region.

MP Ssewanyana is jointly charged with Mike Sserwadda, Jackson Kanyike, Bulo Wamala, and John Mugerwa. The group faces charges of terrorism, 15 counts of attempted murder, murder, and aiding and abetting terrorism.

Prosecutors allege that between January and August 2021, the accused participated in or facilitated attacks that left at least 26 people dead in Masaka, Kampala, and Rakai districts. Among the victims named in the indictment are Mugerwa Kizza, Sulaiman Kakooza, Tadeo Kiyimba, and Ronald Sebyoto, all residents of Ssettaala village.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Richard Birivumbuka has previously told court that the case is grounded on serious offenses, adding that the state has disclosed materials including witness statements, crime scene reports, and photographs of the deceased.

Justice Komuhangi earlier ruled that pleas would only be taken if there was sufficient evidence to confirm the charges, after which the case would proceed to trial before a panel of three justices.

MP Ssewanyana remains out on bail, while his co-accused are on remand at Luzira Prison. A new date for the ruling is expected after September 2.