Court defers Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana bail ruling to Monday

By Fahad Malik Jjingo More by this Author

The High Court in Masaka Thursday deferred its ruling on the bail application of two opposition lawmakers, Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Mr Allan Ssewanyana(Makindye West), to Monday.

The lawmakers and their co- accused persons are facing seven courts –four of murder, attempted murder, two charges of terrorism, aiding and abetting terrorism –all arising out of their alleged participation in the recent spate of killings of 26 people in Masaka Sub Region.

While appearing before Judge Lawrence Tweyanze through a zoom link from Kigo Prison in Wakiso District, the defence lawyer Erias Lukwago gave seven grounds to secure bail for the duo.

Mr Lukwago told court that his clients ‘‘suffer from chronic illness, bodily harms sustained in the course of being rearrested and cannot get proper medical care while in custody yet the offences are bailable.’’

He further said the lawmakers are law abiding citizens with permanent places of abode, substantial sureties and they are ready to abide by any bail conditions that court will impose on them among others.

“My Lord, the applicants don’t have any criminal record and they are not convicts and have never been committed of any criminal offence or having any record of jumping bail,” he said.

Mr Lukwago presented six sureties including MPs Joseph Ssewungu (Kalungu West) ,Derrick Nyeko (Makindye East) and Geoffrey Kayemba (Bukomansimbi South). Others are Moses Kasibante (former MP Rubaga North) and Kampala city councilors ;Kevin Namakula(Makindye Ward) ,Thomas Bagonza (Wandegeya )

He noted that his clients had earlier been granted bail and fully complied with the conditions set by court and each of them paid Shs20m.

“The series of events show that this is not a distinct charge but rather a continuation of the same process and that is why we submit that this shouldn’t be treated as a different offence because it is connected to the earlier one where they had been granted bail,” he added as he also requested court not to demand additional bail money.

However, senior Resident State Attorney, Mr Richard Birivumbuka objected to the application saying: “The mere fact that they are facing criminal offences is enough to show that they are not law abiding citizens.’’

On places of abode, Mr Birivumbuka said the accused persons didn’t provide letters from chairpersons of villages to prove that they actually stay in those areas.

He also maintained that bail for the two MPs would interfere with State investigations.

Justice Tweyanze adjourned the matter to October 25 asking for more time ‘‘to write his ruling since the session had delayed to commence due to a poor internet connection that affected the zoom link between court and Kigo Prison.’’