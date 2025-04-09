Court demands for Ssegirinya death certificate to dismiss his case

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has demanded for the death certificate of late Muhammad Ssegirinya in order to dismiss his case of inciting violence.

Ssegirinya the former Kawempe North Member of Parliament was accused of inciting violence through his Facebook account on August and September 2020.

At the previous sitting of the court presided over by the Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi directed the state to furnish Court with the death certificate of Ssegirinya before his case could be abetted.

However prosecution led by Mr Ivan Kyazze has today morning told court that they had asked the Criminal Investigations Department of police (CID) to furnish them with the death certificate which had not been delivered yet.

"We requested the CID to provide us with the death certificate, however, they have not yet provided it. We are requesting for a short adjournment," Mr Kyazze told court.

However, before the case was adjourned, Mr Kayizzi questioned the state to why he should not do a follow-up on the matter so that it can formally be abetted.

"This matter is adjourned to April 11, 2025 for the state to conclude with the matter and have it formally abetted," Mr Kayizzi held.

It was state's evidence that Ssegirinya had uttered, incited violence made and posted on his Facebook fan page in the local language which analysis was made on social media and it was established that the said video was posted on a Facebook account of Tom Voltaire Okwalinga on August 31,2020 with a title "NUP official says they will kill 40 times of those killed in Rwandan Genocide if anything happens to Kyagulanyi" in a shared video by 147 Facebook followers that runs for 1 minute and 25 seconds.

It had been further stated that Ssegirinya's Facebook fan page was accessed on URL and it was established that on August 30,2022 there was a live broadcast thereafter a post titled " Sipapa update and Male Mabirizi Kaweddemu" was posted on the Facebook page with a video.

Court documents indicate that the said video posted on Facebook account of Tom Voltaire Okwalinga was an extract from a longer video which was first posted on Facebook page Ssegirinya's Fans Page running for 1hour: 4 minutes: 25 seconds and shared by 1,021 Facebook followers.



