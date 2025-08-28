Court denies bail to Ethiopian national in Shs917m land fraud case

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has declined to grant bail to Ethiopian national Tigist Ayalew, who is battling charges of fraud involving Shs917 million in a disputed land deal.

Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi on Thursday ruled that the sureties presented by Ayalew were not substantial enough to guarantee her appearance in court if released on bail.

“I have considered the gravity of the offense and without going into the legality of the case. Considering that the accused is a non-Ugandan who the state considers as a flight risk, she ought to bring better sureties,” Mr Kayizzi said.

The magistrate added that the case involved a significant sum of money and none of the sureties had demonstrated the financial capacity to cover the bond in case Ayalew absconded.

“The case involves over Shs900 million and none of the sureties presented have demonstrated to court that they have capacity to pay the court bond if the accused person absconded. I do not find the sureties presented substantial and for that reason, I decline to release the accused person on bail,” he ruled.

The magistrate advised the accused to reapply for bail at the next adjournment date, set for September 10, with more credible sureties.

Ayalew was charged earlier this month alongside two Ugandan lawyers, Bob Mwanjuzi and Lawrence Kalamu. The trio faces counts of forgery, uttering false documents, conspiracy to commit a felony, and obtaining money by false pretence.

According to prosecution, the case arises from a forged land lease agreement allegedly used to defraud a businesswoman, Ms Kalpana Abe, of Shs917 million. The accused are said to have presented a lease agreement purportedly between SEMA Holding Limited and Ephrata Investments Group Limited, dated April 20, 2023, as proof of a lucrative investment opportunity.

Between January and August 2023, they allegedly obtained the money from Ms Abe, claiming it was for an investment backed by a valid 10-year lease, which later turned out to be fake.

Prosecution further alleges that between 2021 and May 2025, Ayalew illegally engaged in private business while in Uganda. She is accused of operating as director of Ephrata Investments and proprietor of two Kampala night spots Hide Out Lounge and Circuit Lounge without a valid work permit.

The accused have all denied the charges.

Earlier this month, through their lawyers, Ayalew and her co-accused applied for bail pending trial. However, the state led by prosecutor Joan Keko sought more time to respond to the application. Court then remanded the accused until August 19.

At that hearing, Ayalew renewed her application for bail, but the magistrate has now declined to grant it until better sureties are presented.

Criminal summons have also been issued against another suspect, Sisay Bekure Melkamu, who is still at large.

The case returns to court on September 10.









