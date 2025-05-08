Court denies Kyambogo suspended students relief, blocks return for exams

The High Court judge, Justice Collins Acellam, has blocked the only avenue through which the 17 suspended students of Kyambogo University had hoped to use to sit for their ongoing end-of-semester examinations.

In his May 8 ruling on Miscellaneous Application Number 330 of 2025, Justice Acellam declined to issue a restraining order to stop the university management from enforcing the April 28 decision in which Vice Chancellor Prof Eli Katunguka suspended the 17 students, accusing them of disrupting university activities through protests.

The disgruntled students, led by Guild President Benjamin Akiso, had asked the court to issue the restraining order so they could be allowed to sit for exams that started on May 7, pending the hearing of their main application (Number 329 of 2025), which seeks to challenge the suspension.

“…The court has to strike a balance between the rights of the applicants (students) and that of the respondent (university) and other members of the student community. I agree with the respondent… that there is still an imminent threat that allowing the applicants to return to the university will most likely result in a breach of peace at this time when other students are undertaking their examinations,” reads part of the ruling.

Suspension

On April 28, Prof. Katunguka suspended the 17 students, informing them in writing that their actions during the protests had violated university regulations. He cited four major infractions: chasing fellow students out of lecture rooms while classes were ongoing, causing commotion within the university premises, burning tyres outside the university in Banda, and participating in an unauthorized demonstration.

“In light of the above, you are hereby notified that your actions may have constituted a breach of the university’s students' regulations, specifically: Regulation 15, which prohibits conduct detrimental to the university's reputation, and Regulation 19, which requires prior notice and lawful authorization for demonstrations,” the suspension letters read in part.





The students had held a demonstration on April 23, accusing the university management of commercializing the institution. They protested against a Shs50,000 charge imposed on students who failed to register within eight weeks, arguing that the new policy requires full tuition payment before registration.

“Another issue is the missing marks. Since December, we have not been seeing our marks on the student portal, yet the university seems unbothered. We shall not back down until these issues are addressed,” Akiso said.

After receiving their suspension letters, the students, through their lawyers, filed an application seeking to overturn the decision, followed by another application seeking an urgent restraining order to stop the university from implementing the suspension.

In his ruling, Justice Acellam said the balance of convenience favors maintaining the status quo to allow the university to administer examinations to other students without disruption.

“Since the applicants have been temporarily suspended, my view is that the balance of convenience is in favour of maintaining this status quo to allow the university to complete administering examinations to the rest of the students. The applicants will be accorded a hearing, and as promised by the respondent, special examinations will be arranged for them at no extra cost,” he ruled.

He concluded, “It is my finding that this application fails and is accordingly dismissed with no orders as to costs. I so order.”







