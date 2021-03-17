Court directs Makerere to halt disciplinary action against staff

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The Industrial Court has ordered Makerere University management to halt any planned disciplinary threats against striking staff.

In a February 15 letter by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Kawempe Division Labour Officer, Ms Ruth Kulabako, which this newspaper has seen, it cites complaints from university employees accusing management of infringing on their labour rights as guaranteed under various sections of the Employment Act.

The letter was addressed to the university secretary, Mr Yusuf Kiranda.

Ms Kulabako gave the university up to two weeks to respond to the allegations and halt any disciplinary action against their staff.

“You are hereby directed to halt the intended disciplinary actions and any other form of occupational detriment targeted at the complaints or any other employees involved in the industrial action at issue, pending the completion of an investigation by this office,” the letter reads in part.

The university had petitioned the High Court after it threatened disciplinary action against them.

The staff, including Dr Deus Kamunyu, Mr Robert Kakuru, and Mr Joshua Kidaaga (all elected workers representatives) through their lawyers on February 15 petitioned the Labour office protesting the threats.

“Our clients hereby lodge a complaint against Makerere University in breach of Section 75(e) and 76 of the Employment Act. The employer threatens and intends to effect disciplinary action and other forms of occupational detriment against the three complainants in retaliation for their activities as workers’ representative concerning an ongoing industrial action that is lawful,” Mr Isaac Ssemakadde, one of the lawyers of the staff, stated.

All Academic staff in all public universities across the country under their umbrella, the Forum for Academic Staff in Uganda (FASPU), on February 6 declared a nationwide sit-down strike over their salary enhancement money amounting to Shs129b promised by government.

However, the Makerere Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, compelled the staff to desist from inciting others to strike since FASPU is not legally recognised.

The university management threatened to take disciplinary action against the staff engaging in the strike.

Prof Nawangwe directed the directorate of internal audit to conduct a staff head count to establish which lecturers are teaching and those absconding. He said teaching in most colleges is underway.