Court directs police to release Besigye’s car

Court has ordered the Inspector General of Police to release Dr Kizza Besigye’s vehicle that was towed to Central Police Station (CPS) during his arrest mid this year as he protested against the high commodity prices.

Dr Besigye’s car was taken to police when he was arrested and charged with allegedly inciting the public in downtown Kampala.

“Having heard the submissions for both parties, I allow the application and direct the prosecution and by extension the inspector of police to release the motor vehicle registration No UAK773F to A1 (Dr Besigye) subject to production of proof of ownership or to Mr Obendi Kamulegeya, the name in which it is registered,” ordered Magistrate Asuman Muhumuza.

The order of the court was prompted by an application filed by Dr Besigye’s lawyers.

Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze had told court that while he did not have any objection to the release of the vehicle, his concern was that it is registered in the names of Obendi Kamulegeya and not Dr Besigye.

He had contended that Mr Erias Lukwago, Dr Besigye’s lawyer, had not provided any evidence of proof of ownership of the vehicle.

Argument

However, in his response, Mr Lukwago insisted that since the vehicle was recovered from Dr Besigye, it is only logical that the same is returned to him.

Dr Besigye alongside his co-accused, Mr Samuel Walter Mukaaku, were arrested and charged after addressing traders about the need to protest against the then skyrocketing prices of commodities in the country.

The main case was adjourned to December 14 for further hearing of the prosecution witnesses.

According to prosecution, the duo without any unlawful excuse at an assembly addressed members of the public, implying that it would be desirable for them to demonstrate, yet this act can result in violence and destruction of property.