Court dismisses appeal of woman sentenced to 40 years by army court

Cpl Griffin Rubihirwa (L) and Elizabeth Kyomuhangi appear before the court martial in Mbarara on Thursday. PHOTO BY RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

By  Veronica Kayaga

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Kyomuhangi was found guilty of murder after she connived with two UPDF soldiers, Griffin Rubihirwa and Rub Wambugu, to kill her husband Dan Amumpaire on September 15, 2010

Three Justices of the Court of Appeal have unanimously ruled that until the law changes, the Court of Appeal has no jurisdiction to hear appeals from Court Martial for convicts that are not sentenced to death or life imprisonment.

