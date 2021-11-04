Court dismisses appeal of woman sentenced to 40 years by army court

Three Justices of the Court of Appeal have unanimously ruled that until the law changes, the Court of Appeal has no jurisdiction to hear appeals from Court Martial for convicts that are not sentenced to death or life imprisonment.

This follows the dismissal of an appeal by Elizabeth Kyomuhangi who was convicted and sentenced to 40 years imprisonment by the 2nd Division Court Martial at Makenke in Mbarara in 2011.

Kyomuhangi was found guilty of murder after she connived with two UPDF soldiers, Griffin Rubihirwa and Rub Wambugu, to kill her husband Dan Amumpaire on September 15, 2010.

Being dissatisfied with the ruling, she appealed to the General Court Martial at Makindye, Kampala but lost. Kyomuhangi then filed a second appeal to the Army Court of Appeal. She lost that appeal too but her sentence was reduced to 30 years.

Last year, Kyomuhangi decided to go to the civilians Court of Appeal at Twed Towers in Kampala and informed the three Justices; Frederick Egonda Ntende, Catherine Bamugemereire, and Christopher Madrama that she was tried in courts that are not independent and impartial tribunals as required by Article 28 of the Constitution.

She then asked their Lordships to set her free because she had already served 10 years of a sentence resulting from an illegal and unconstitutional trial.

However, the Justices cited Regulation 20 (2) of the UPDF Court Martial Appeal Court Regulations. The law only allows them to hear Army Court appeals for those convicts who have been sentenced to death or life imprisonment.

The Justices also noted that they sincerely hope that the question that is pending before the Supreme Court on whether trials of civilians in Court Martial are constitutional will be put to rest once and for all.

They observed that they were conscious of Micheal Kabaziguruka Vs Attorney General Constitutional Petition of 2016 which decided that the trials of civilians in military courts were unconstitutional since the Court Martial is found to be partial.