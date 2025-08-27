Court dismisses Bobi Young’s bail application

The High Court has dismissed a bail application filed by political activist Anthony Agaba, alias Bobi Young, ruling that he cannot be released since no criminal case has been formally placed before a civilian court.

Justice Emmanuel Baguma on Wednesday rejected Agaba’s application, noting that although the Constitution grants all accused persons the right to apply for bail, the High Court can only consider such a request where there is a pending charge in a civilian court.

“The applicant is not charged in any civilian court. This court cannot exercise its inherent powers to order for his release on bail as there is no case pending in any of the civilian courts,” Justice Baguma held.

Agaba has been on remand at Luzira Upper Prison since June 4, 2024, when he was arrested and arraigned before the General Court Martial in Makindye on charges of unlawful possession of defence stores, contrary to section 160 of the UPDF Act. He denied the charges.

Justice Baguma agreed that while bail is a constitutional right, the High Court’s jurisdiction to grant it arises only when charges are properly instituted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) or through private prosecution before a civilian court. “A court of law cannot take cognisance of a criminal matter which has not been placed before it by the DPP or a private prosecutor,” the judge ruled, citing constitutional provisions and previous Supreme Court precedents.

He referred to a recent ruling by Justice Andrew Khaukha in Sekitoleko Yasini alias Machete v Uganda, which held that courts lack powers to entertain matters not properly brought before them through established legal procedures. “In the same spirit, the applicant in this case must first undergo or wait for the process of initiating criminal proceedings in the Magistrates Court before this court can entertain his bail application,” Justice Baguma stated. He concluded that Agaba’s remedy lies elsewhere, not in seeking bail when no civilian case exists.

Through his lawyers, Agaba argued that he has spent over 180 days in custody without trial and that the Supreme Court previously barred military courts from trying civilians, ordering the transfer of such cases to civilian courts. He also cited his fixed place of abode in Mutungo, Nakawa Division, and presented several sureties, including Members of Parliament, to guarantee his appearance in court. “I have never been arraigned before any Court of law for hearing,” Agaba stated in his affidavit, adding that the absence of a trial date had made his continued detention unjust.

However, the State opposed the application. In an affidavit by Senior State Attorney Timothy Amerit, who stated that the charge against Agaba is serious and that he had not demonstrated exceptional circumstances to justify release. The prosecution also contended that the court should weigh public safety concerns against Agaba’s constitutional rights.

Despite the Supreme Court’s 2025 landmark decision limiting the jurisdiction of the General Court Martial, many such cases have yet to be transferred to civil courts, leaving suspects like Agaba in legal limbo.

Agaba has been in custody for more than a year without a trial date and has pledged not to abscond if granted bail.

However, Justice Baguma’s ruling leaves him to await further action by the DPP on whether his case will be moved to the civilian justice system.



